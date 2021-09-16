Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP still searching for 4 men wanted on human trafficking charges

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:14 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan RCMP are renewing their request for the public’s help to locate four men wanted on Canada-wide warrants regarding human trafficking.

The arrest warrants were first issued in June 2021 in relation to an 18-month investigation into a suspected human trafficking group operating across Western Canada.

The individuals being sought are 32-year-old Billy Glenold-Fleury, 33-year-old Mali Jean, 30-year-old Kenny Jouthe and 32-year-old Bechir Ben Salah.

Bechir Ben Salah, 32.
Kenny Jouthe, 30.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP find victim, search for suspects in alleged abduction

Billy Glenold-Fleury, 32.
Mali Jean, 33.

Each of the suspects has been charged with trafficking persons, material benefit from trafficking persons and withholding or destroying identity documents, as well as with charges relating to participating in criminal organization activities.

Read more: RCMP arrest 2nd suspect in reported kidnapping; search for 3rd suspect continues

“There are many different facets of human trafficking, the most commonly known being sexual exploitation or sex trafficking, which is different from the charges laid to date for this specific investigation,” stated RCMP in a release on Thursday.

Police say the men have ties to Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to contact their local police force or Crime Stoppers.

