Saskatchewan RCMP still searching for 4 men wanted on human trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are renewing their request for the public’s help to locate four men wanted on Canada-wide warrants regarding human trafficking.

The arrest warrants were first issued in June 2021 in relation to an 18-month investigation into a suspected human trafficking group operating across Western Canada.

The individuals being sought are 32-year-old Billy Glenold-Fleury, 33-year-old Mali Jean, 30-year-old Kenny Jouthe and 32-year-old Bechir Ben Salah.

Bechir Ben Salah, 32. Photo courtesy of RCMP

View image in full screen Kenny Jouthe, 30. Photo supplied by RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

Billy Glenold-Fleury, 32. Photo supplied by RCMP

Mali Jean, 33. Photo supplied by RCMP

Each of the suspects has been charged with trafficking persons, material benefit from trafficking persons and withholding or destroying identity documents, as well as with charges relating to participating in criminal organization activities.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are many different facets of human trafficking, the most commonly known being sexual exploitation or sex trafficking, which is different from the charges laid to date for this specific investigation,” stated RCMP in a release on Thursday.

Police say the men have ties to Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to contact their local police force or Crime Stoppers.