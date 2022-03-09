Brentwood SkyTrain station to get $32.6M upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby’s Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain station is getting a $32.6 million upgrade.

The project, with funding from the federal government and TransLink, will see the station’s busy south entrance closed for about a year, as the transit authority looks to “improve station accessibility and customer flow.”

TransLink said the station was seeing an average of 6,000 daily boardings before the pandemic, and is one of the busiest stations in the SkyTrain network. It is expected to get busier in the coming years due to major residential construction in the area and the completion of the new Brentwood mall.



Project upgrades will include a new elevator at street level for the south entrance, a larger mezzanine with more fare gates, a pair of new escalators, new stairwells with weather protection, better lighting and more information displays with real-time information.

Passengers who usually use the station’s south entrance are being advised they will need to cross Lougheed Highway and use the north entrance during construction.

The work is slated to start in April with anticipated completion in 2024.