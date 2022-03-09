Menu

Traffic

Brentwood SkyTrain station to get $32.6M upgrade

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 4:44 pm
A rendering of planned upgrades for the Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain station.
A rendering of planned upgrades for the Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain station. TransLink

Burnaby’s Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain station is getting a $32.6 million upgrade.

The project, with funding from the federal government and TransLink, will see the station’s busy south entrance closed for about a year, as the transit authority looks to “improve station accessibility and customer flow.”

Read more: TransLink CEO warns projects, expansions could be in jeopardy without funding fix

TransLink said the station was seeing an average of 6,000 daily boardings before the pandemic, and is one of the busiest stations in the SkyTrain network. It is expected to get busier in the coming years due to major residential construction in the area and the completion of the new Brentwood mall.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby city council endorses Route 1 option for TransLink’s SFU Gondola project' Burnaby city council endorses Route 1 option for TransLink’s SFU Gondola project
Burnaby city council endorses Route 1 option for TransLink’s SFU Gondola project – Jan 28, 2022

Project upgrades will include a new elevator at street level for the south entrance, a larger mezzanine with more fare gates, a pair of new escalators, new stairwells with weather protection, better lighting and more information displays with real-time information.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Expect delays’: Granville SkyTrain station main escalators closing for 2 years

Passengers who usually use the station’s south entrance are being advised they will need to cross Lougheed Highway and use the north entrance during construction.

The work is slated to start in April with anticipated completion in 2024.

