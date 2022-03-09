COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Northumberland County, outbreak lifted at retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported a COVID-19 death and 23 new lab-confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 1:45 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 107 — a death was reported in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 23 since Tuesday — 11 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 107 — up from 102 reported on Tuesday and 96 on Monday. Among the 107 active cases are one pending with 61 in the Kawarthas, 44 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Six cases are currently in hospital — down by one since Tuesday. One of the cases is listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit (unchanged). There have been 188 cumulative hospitalized cases (unchanged) since the pandemic was declared, including 97 in the Kawarthas, 81 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four patients as of noon Wednesday (unchanged) with three identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,243 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending, with 3,598 in the Kawarthas, 3,229 in Northumberland County and 410 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,042 — an additional 18 since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.2 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The outbreak at Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford declared Feb. 14 was reported resolved on Wednesday.

There are three active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March 2.

in Lindsay: Declared March 2. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 7 reported 44 active cases among inmates — down from 49 reported on March 6. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.