COVID-19: HKPR to open clinics at Cobourg, Port Hope offices to replace mass immunization sites

Two of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit‘s COVID-19 mass immunization clinics will be replaced by vaccination clinics at the health unit offices in Lindsay and Port Hope beginning in March.

The health unit’s mass immunization clinics at the Lindsay Exhibition and the Cobourg Community Centre will end on Friday and Saturday, respectively. In their place, in-house clinics will open Friday, March 4 and run over the next few weeks on both Fridays and Saturdays. The clinics will be located at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) and in Port Hope (200 Rose Glen Rd.).

The new clinics will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Clinics will be on a walk-in only basis and may be extended or shortened based on uptake.

The mass immunization clinic sites in Fenelon Falls and Minden will remain open through late March. Clinics at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre (27 Veteran’s Way) run every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 1, 8, 15 and 22.

At the Minden Community Centre (55 Parkside St.), clinics will run Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3, 10, 17 and 24.

This weekend also marks the final clinics planned for high schools in Brighton (Feb. 26) and Campbellford (Feb. 27). Both clinics run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“There are many reasons and places to get a first, second or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health. “A booster dose works very well to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. Our in-house clinics are on a walk-in basis only, no appointments are necessary.”

The health unit will also be shifting to smaller, mobile clinics next month to better reach areas in Haliburton County, Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes with lower vaccination rates and where access to vaccines may be difficult.

