Ontario to lift mask mandate in most indoor settings March 21, reports say

TORONTO — Multiple media reports suggest the Ontario government is set to announce the lifting of mask mandates in most indoor settings today.

The Toronto Star and the CBC, citing sources close to the government, say the mandates will end in schools, restaurants and stores on March 21.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s top doctor, is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. about how the province plans to “live with and manage COVID-19.”

Moore has said in recent weeks that mask mandates will be lifted in the province by the end of this month if public health trends continue.

He’s also said he wants to end vaccination policy requirements for some sectors soon, but hasn’t yet laid out a timeline for that.

The province lifted proof-of-vaccination rules for certain businesses as well as capacity limits for businesses and social gatherings last week.