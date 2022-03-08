Ontario’s top doctor to provide update Wednesday on ‘plan to live with’ COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s approach to dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health said Kieran Moore will “provide an update on Ontario’s plan to live with and manage COVID-19.”

Moore is scheduled to deliver remarks at 11 a.m.

The news comes as the province continues with its plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier this month, capacity limits at indoor public spaces including restaurants and gyms were dropped.

The Ford government also announced that as of March 1, the province would no longer require businesses and organizations to check for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has not, however, set a date for the lifting of mask-wearing across the province.

The provincial government mandated the wearing of face coverings in all public indoor settings across the province, including in businesses, facilities and workplaces, in October of 2020.

However, last week, Moore said the province’s mask mandate could be removed by the end of March, as long as positive public health trends continued.

“The removal of masks, I’m sure, will make some feel ill at ease, but also will allow others the freedom to not wear — who may have already had COVID and/or have had their second doses, third doses, and feel confident that they will not require hospitalization if they get ill,” he said.

On Wednesday, the province reported 779 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital, and 246 were in intensive care.

— with a file from the Canadian Press