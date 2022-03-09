SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario changes COVID-19 isolation guidelines for close contacts

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to lift mandatory masking for most settings on March 21' Ontario to lift mandatory masking for most settings on March 21
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario to lift mandatory masking for most settings on March 21. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Ontario government has made changes to isolation guidelines for close contacts of those who are COVID-19-positive or are experiencing symptoms.

Officials said the new guidance comes into effect on Wednesday.

For non-household contacts, no isolation is required. However, for 10 days after exposure these contacts should self-monitor for symptoms, wear a mask, not visit anyone with a high risk of illness and not attend or work in a high-risk setting.

Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives to drop by April 27

For household contacts, no isolation is required for those aged 18 and older with a booster shot and those under 18 who are fully vaccinated with two shots.

As well, any household members who have recently tested positive in the last 90 days do not need to isolate.

Any household members who don’t meet the criteria have to isolate, officials said.

Household contacts are also being asked to follow the same monitoring criteria as non-household contacts for 10 days following exposure.

Meanwhile, all immunocompromised individuals should isolate for 10 days — down from 20 days previously. But these individuals should also follow additional precautions such as masking, avoiding high risk settings and vulnerable people for another 10 days.

