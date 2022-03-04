Snowmobiler dies following crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say a snowmobiler died following a crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., police say the snowmobile crashed on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail 108 in the area of County Road 45, just north of Centreton.

The snowmobiler was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday morning, OPP identified the victim as Stephen Johnson, 39, of Cramahe Township, Ont.

A section of the trail system was closed as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

