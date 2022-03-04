Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Snowmobiler dies following crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Snowmobiler dies following crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP' Snowmobiler dies following crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP
Northumberland OPP say a snowmobiler died following a crash on an OFSC trail 108 near County Road 45 in Alnwick/Haldimand Township on March 3, 2022.

Northumberland OPP say a snowmobiler died following a crash in Alnwick/Haldimand Township on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., police say the snowmobile crashed on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail 108 in the area of County Road 45, just north of Centreton.

Read more: Snowmobiler killed on OFSC trail in Haliburton area: OPP

The snowmobiler was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday morning, OPP identified the victim as Stephen Johnson, 39, of Cramahe Township, Ont.

Trending Stories

A section of the trail system was closed as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County' 2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Northumberland OPP tagSnowmobile tagBrighton tagSnowmobile Crash tagsnowmobiler tagOFSC tagOntario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs tagfatal snowmobile tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers