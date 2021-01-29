Global News Morning Saskatoon January 29 2021 9:28am 03:45 Snowmobile safety tips for frozen lake traveling With some fresh snow coming down ahead of the weekend, VodaSafe founder Carlyn Loncaric has some tips for snowmobilers who may be heading over frozen ponds and lakes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7607368/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7607368/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?