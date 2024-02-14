Menu

Comments

Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered from river, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Bracebridge OPP are investigating the sudden death of snowmobiler after a body was recovered from Go Home River in the Township of Georgian Bay over the weekend.

On Sunday at around 10:30 a.m., police were called after a person saw an individual in the water of Go Home River.

Police say the individual was believed to be a snowmobiler who hadn’t been seen for 18 hours.

“Due to the unpredictable weather and ice conditions, the water was deemed hazardous with flowing water and the individual was not able to be reached from the shore,” police said in a statement.

Members of the Bracebridge detachment along with the OPP emergency response, OPP aviation, and under water search and rescue units were sent to the location, which was only accessible by water.

First responders sadly found the 46-year-old snowmobiler dead.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

