Bracebridge OPP investigate 3 snowmobile crashes over weekend

Bracebridge OPP say they investigated three separate snowmobile crashes that took place between Friday and Saturday in Muskoka.

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., police say they responded to a snowmobile crash, where the operator hit a tree.

On Friday, 4 p.m., officers say a driver was ejected from his snowmobile, which subsequently rolled over him on a trail near South Kahshe Lake Road in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Also on Friday, a driver hit a parked vehicle at 3 p.m. at a private property on Beaumont Drive in Bracebridge, Ont.

Police say all three snowmobile operators were sent to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are reminding snowmobile operators to exercise caution while riding, which includes wearing the proper safety equipment, being aware of their surrounding, and knowing their own limitations and abilities.