Number of snowmobile riders injured in crashes up 141% so far this season, OPP say

With a little half of the winter season now gone, Ontario Provincial Police say there has been a sharp increase in the number of people who have been injured while riding snowmobiles.

According to statistics gathered by the service, 58 people have been injured so far this season in OPP-patrolled jurisdictions. For the entire 2019-2020 snowmobile season, there were 24 crashes with injuries reported. The 2020-2021 statistics represent an increase in 141 per cent compared to the previous year. And looking back between the years of 2016 and 2019, annual collision totals ranged between 23 and 29.

“The weather has played a huge role in this so far this season. The ice conditions have just been so changeable and so unpredictable that it’s made for some very hazardous conditions this year,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 58 collisions in the 2020-2021 snowmobile season, the OPP reported nine of the incidents happened on waterways and three of the crashes were fatal.

As for the injuries involved, Dickson said it can be wide-ranging and varies from broken limbs up to more critical trauma.

According to a recent Statistics Canada report, 73 snowmobile-related deaths happen on average across Canada annually. Looking at crashes between 2013 and 2019, the report said 49 per cent of collisions happened after the vehicle hit a stationary object. Submersion and ejection were each responsible for 14 per cent of crashes.

The most recent incidents in Ontario reported by OPP involved a single-rider crash on the Bay of Quinte in Quinte West early Sunday that left a man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In Oro-Medonte Friday evening, a snowmobiler went through the ice on Lake Simcoe. He had to be rescued from the water and was flown to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

During a weekend in mid-January, three people died in two separate incidents near Midland.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, while Dickson said it’s still too early to get into a detailed breakdown of the circumstances leading up to the spike in crashes, there have been anecdotal reports of more riders on trails this season. He also said some people who are newer to riding snowmobiles are “overriding” the machines and are speeding.

While the issue will be studied, he said most OPP detachments are snowmobile-equipped and actively patrol trails. Dickson encouraged people to take particular care when out riding.

“Unless you absolutely know that the ice you’re about to go riding on is safe, don’t do it. Don’t take the chance,” he said.

“It’s not worth taking your life in your own hands to go out on a ride on a trail you’re not familiar with.”