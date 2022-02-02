Snowmobiler killed on OFSC trail in Haliburton area: OPP

One person is dead following a snowmobile crash on a sanctioned trail in the Municipality of Dysart et al on Wednesday afternoon.
Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a single snowmobile crash on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail E109, a trail that stretches about 100 kilometres from Elephant Lake (about 45 km northeast of Haliburton) to Lake St. Peter in neighbouring Hastings Highlands.
OPP did not state where on the trail the crash occurred.
OPP say the lone snowmobile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
OPP continue to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/.
