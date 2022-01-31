Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 snowmobilers sent to hospital following collision in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 10:13 am
Click to play video: '2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County' 2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County
Two snowmobilers were taken to hospital following a collision in Northumberland County on Sunday evening.

Two snowmobilers were taken to hospital following a collision in Northumberland County on Sunday evening.

Two snowmobiles collided around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Road, just north of County Road 29, about 5.5 km south of Alderville First Nation in Alnwick/Halidmand Township (about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg), officials said.

Read more: Northumberland County Forest snowmobile trails reopen after use agreement reached

The snowmobiles collided head-on, police said.

Trending Stories

Both operators of the machines were taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said at the scene.

The roadway was close for approximately 45 minutes.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the collision.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Recent snowfalls herald in snowmobile season in Lennox & Addington' Recent snowfalls herald in snowmobile season in Lennox & Addington
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Northumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagSnowmobile tagsnowmobiling tagsnowmobiler tagsnowmobilers tagSnowmobile collision tagAlnwick/Halidmand Township tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers