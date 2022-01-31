2 snowmobilers sent to hospital following collision in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Two snowmobilers were taken to hospital following a collision in Northumberland County on Sunday evening.

Two snowmobiles collided around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Road, just north of County Road 29, about 5.5 km south of Alderville First Nation in Alnwick/Halidmand Township (about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg), officials said.

The snowmobiles collided head-on, police said.

Both operators of the machines were taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said at the scene.

The roadway was close for approximately 45 minutes.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the collision.

