Crime

Family woken by gunshots in Ville Saint-Laurent early Friday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 8:57 am
Family of four woken by gunfire in Ville Saint-Laurent. Friday, March 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Family of four woken by gunfire in Ville Saint-Laurent. Friday, March 4, 2022. TVA

A family of four in Ville Saint-Laurent experienced a terrifying moment when gunshots were fired at their home early Friday.

At around 4:10 a.m. Friday, police received a phone call from a man who reported gunshots hitting his home on Valade Street near the intersection of Abbot.

According to police, the residence was hit by several bullets, including one that shattered a window.

A man, a woman, and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured, but paramedics were called to the scene to treat the occupants for nervous shock.

There are were no reported witnesses and no immediate suspects.

Police will be speaking to the residents to see if they have recently received any threats.

Police will also be checking the neighbourhood for surveillance video that could assist in their investigation.

The same property was the target of several attacks over the past year, including a criminal arson that completely destroyed a vehicle earlier this week.

