Montreal police ask for public’s help to identify important witness in homicide investigation

The Montreal police major crimes unit is seeking the public’s help to identify a potential witness in a homicide investigation.

In a news release, police said the witness could have information in connection with a fatal shooting in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds in his apartment on St-Joseph Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in what police have said was the city’s 33rd homicide of 2021.

Surveillance camera images of the potential witness have been released by police.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

