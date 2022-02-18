Menu

Crime

Montreal police ask for public’s help to identify important witness in homicide investigation

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Crime & Justice' Crime & Justice
WATCH: The Valerie Plante administration plans to increase the police department’s budget by $45 million in 2022, and hire at least 100 new police officers. Is this the right strategy to tackle the increase in gun violence in Montreal? – Jan 4, 2022

The Montreal police major crimes unit is seeking the public’s help to identify a potential witness in a homicide investigation.

In a news release, police said the witness could have information in connection with a fatal shooting in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Read more: Montreal youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of teen boy

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds in his apartment on St-Joseph Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in what police have said was the city’s 33rd homicide of 2021.

Read more: Police investigate 3rd drive-by shooting in Montreal North over the weekend

Surveillance camera images of the potential witness have been released by police.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

Click to play video: 'Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence, crime' Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence, crime
Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence, crime – Dec 5, 2021
