Police identify 19-year-old killed in ‘targeted’ Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Brampton on Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Cresthaven Road and Torada Court, near Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive, around 2:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 19-year-old Brampton resident Jahleel McKoy.

There is currently no suspect information available, “however this is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

