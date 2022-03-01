1 dead after shooting in Brampton, police say

One person is dead after a shooting in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the residential area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street just after 2:30 p.m.
According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
Officers said no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police said the force’s homicide bureau has been notified.
— more to come…
