Crime

1 dead after shooting in Brampton, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 3:41 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person is dead after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the residential area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street just after 2:30 p.m.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Officers said no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police said the force’s homicide bureau has been notified.

— more to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
