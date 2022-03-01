1 dead after shooting in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the residential area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street just after 2:30 p.m.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Officers said no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

SHOOTING:

– Wanless Dr /Hurontario St in #Brampton

– Confirming 1 person has been shot in a residential area

– #PRP and @Peel_Paramedics on scene

– No suspect information at this time

– Awaiting further information

– C/R at 2:37p.m.

– PR22-0071922 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 1, 2022

Police said the force’s homicide bureau has been notified.

— more to come…