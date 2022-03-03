Menu

Health

Alberta courts to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 1:56 pm
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

A decision to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta won’t apply to the courts in the province.

As of March 1, the Alberta government removed most of its pandemic restrictions, including the need to wear masks.

Read more: Nearly all COVID-19 public health measures are now lifted in Alberta

It also marked the end to all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, the lifting of capacity limits at large entertainment venues and the end of the provincial work-from-home order.

But the Alberta’s Court of Appeal, Court of Queen’s Bench and provincial courts say in a news release that all restrictions will remain in place.

Read more: Alberta to limit municipalities’ ability to have different public health bylaws than province

Alberta’s three top judges say that given the unique position of the courts, where individuals are often compelled to attend,  including vulnerable segments of the population, there’s an ongoing need to continue with the restrictions and policies until further notice.

As a result, access to courthouses will continue to be restricted, face masks will be mandatory, physical distancing will be maintained, reduced capacity limits in courtrooms will apply and the courts’ vaccination policies will continue.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
