Alberta to limit municipalities’ ability to have different public health bylaws than province

Alberta’s UCP government plans to introduce legislation that will “limit the ability of municipalities to enact bylaws that are contrary to provincial public health policy and expertise.”

In a news release Tuesday, the province said it will propose amendments to the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

The changes will “restrict the ability of municipalities to pass bylaws that contradict public health policies and rules enacted by the province.”

The news release did not say when the proposed amendments would be introduced, though Kenney said it will be “very soon” during the morning news conference.

On Tuesday, Alberta moved into Stage 2 of its reopening plan, lifting nearly all COVID-19 public health measures.

This marks the end of all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, the lifting of capacity limits at large entertainment venues and the end of the provincial work-from-home order.

The provincial mask mandate has also been lifted, with some exceptions.

However, some municipalities, including the City of Edmonton, voted to keep their mask mandate in place for a while longer.

This means masks will still be mandatory for everyone two and older at indoor public spaces and public vehicles in Edmonton until further notice.

Edmonton councillors decided to extend the face-covering bylaw in the absence of Alberta’s health data and widespread PCR testing numbers.

“We wanted to have some measures that were concrete, that people could follow along with,” Councillor Andrew Knack said. “But with the challenge in testing, I think that is causing us to have to reevaluate.”

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Calgary’s mask bylaw was set to end when the provincial one was lifted.

On Tuesday, the province said it would propose legislation to keep rules across Alberta consistent.

“As we safely move beyond COVID restrictions, we need clarity, consistency and unity,” Premier Jason Kenney said in the news release.

“It would be confusing and divisive to have multiple different public health policies, particularly when there is no compelling public health rationale. It is time for us to move forward together.”

Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs said the proposed changes would create “clarity and certainty” after two years of changing guidelines.

“Municipalities have asked the provincial government to take the lead on public health policy many times in the past, and we are confident now is the right time for everyone in the province to follow the same rules to avoid confusion and frustration,” Ric McIver said.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has previously said Albertans may still choose to wear face masks in public and that people should make choices based on their own comfort level. She also encouraged Albertans to be kind and respectful of other people’s individual choices.

— More to come…

