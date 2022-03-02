Sask. opening its doors to those fleeing from Ukraine

The Saskatchewan government announced it will be welcoming those from Ukraine who are fleeing the war with Russia in their country. The province stated it will prioritize any applications received from Ukrainian citizens to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP).

“I spoke with my federal counterpart yesterday to advise that Saskatchewan will open our doors to an unlimited number of Ukrainians affected by the conflict, and we want to open those doors expeditiously,” stated Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison.

The announcement comes a day after Harrison corresponded with Sean Fraser, federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, on Saskatchewan’s desire to do its part to assist on the acute humanitarian situation and growing refugee crisis.

“It’s time to pay our debt back to those generations of Ukrainian immigrants who helped build our province, giving refuge to their ancestors who are being so viciously attacked by the Putin regime,” Harrison said. “Ukrainians will find a welcoming environment in our communities, including many residents with the same culture and language, which will assist in ensuring long-term success with resettlement in Saskatchewan.”

The province stated that SINP has facilitated the arrival of nearly 300 Ukrainian citizens over the last five years, with a much longer history of immigration from that country to this province.

Funding will be provided for the co-ordination of community supports, including settlement services for Ukrainian families arriving in Saskatchewan. The government also stated it is committed to ensuring it has the programs and services Ukrainian newcomers may need to gain the language, skills and connections to successfully integrate into the province’s communities and workforce.

“The government will be working with community and service providers on these programs and services in the days ahead,” Harrison stated. “We will also be working closely with the business community and employers who want to help Ukrainians by offering them employment.”

According to a release, the Ukrainian culture and traditions are deeply embedded in Saskatchewan, as approximately 15 per cent of the province’s residents trace all or part of their ancestry to Ukraine.

