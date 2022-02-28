SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

SLGA pulling Russian liquor from shelves in Saskatchewan’s support for Ukraine

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 4:19 pm
Saskatchewan premier throws out idea of banning Russian vodka from liquor stores. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority is delisting all Russian products from its distribution centre and retail stores as Saskatchewan looks for more ways to support Ukraine. File / Global News

Effective immediately, the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority said all Russian products will be delisted from its distribution centre and retail stores.

The province is encouraging private retailers to do likewise.

Read more: Saskatoon woman shares her Kyiv war experience

A government statement to Global News says the SLGA currently has one Russian liquor product in-stock at its distribution centre.

In an unrelated announcement, Saskatoon Co-op said on the weekend that it has taken action to remove all Russian products from its shelves.

The Saskatchewan government said Monday’s announcement is its latest move to support Ukraine following Russia’s unprovoked attack.

A release from the province said the government continues to support sanctions imposed by the federal government and other nations.

In a separate statement to Global News, the province said it continues to look for ways to express its disapproval of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Canada will send Ukraine anti-tank weapons, upgraded ammo: Trudeau

The Saskatchewan government continued its call for the immediate end to the importation of Russian oil and gas.

Previous support measures announced by the Saskatchewan governing include a $100,000 donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

It is also providing administrative support to the Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Advisory Committee.

Ukrainian applications to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program are being prioritized and government officials said it has communicated with the federal government regarding the province’s ability and willingness to accept refugees.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon woman shares her Kyiv war experience' Saskatoon woman shares her Kyiv war experience
