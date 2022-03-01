York Region hockey coach faces more charges in sexual assault case: police

Send this page to someone via email

Additional charges have been laid against a Whitchurch-Stouffville hockey coach in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving children, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, York Regional police said additional charges have been laid against 40-year-old Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee in connection with sexual offences committed against children, after an additional victim came forward.

Officers said on Feb. 9, 2022, police launched an investigation into a hockey coach after officers received information regarding a sexual assault victim.

“Through the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been sexually assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons with the accused between 2016 and 2022, beginning when he was approximately eight years old,” the release reads.

Police said on Feb. 15, officers received information about a second victim, a 10-year-old boy, who said he was sexually assaulted at the Haliburton Hockey Haven camp last summer.

“Additional charges have been laid in connection with this incident,” police said in the release.

According to police, Lee has been coaching hockey throughout Ontario for many years, and has been a camp director with Haliburton Hockey Haven since 2016.

Police said he is also a teacher in the York Region District School Board, where he coached sports. Lee was also an instructor at the Markham Tennis Club.

According to police, he is now facing additional charges of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

He was previously charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.

Officers urge any additional victims or witnesses to contact police.