Karate teacher charged after alleged sexual assault of a minor: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A karate teacher in the Greater Toronto Area has been charged after one of his former students reported being sexually assaulted when she was approximately 13 years old, police say.

York Regional Police said in a statement Monday that on Jan. 25, an investigation was launched into a karate teacher after the alleged victim came forward and reported a sexual assault that occurred in 2016.

Police said 47-year-old Vaughan resident, Ray Tio, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16.

Police said Rio has been teaching karate for “many years” in Vaughan and Mississauga.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.