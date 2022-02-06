Man, 34, arrested after feces thrown during anti-mandate protest in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been arrested after feces was thrown at another person during the anti-mandate protest in Toronto on Saturday.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said a 34-year-old man was arrested during the demonstration on Saturday in the Bedford Road and Bloor Street West area.

Police say he has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The news of the arrest comes a day after hundreds of protesters gathered in the city’s downtown core on Saturday in solidarity with demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

On Saturday, the force said a 22-year-old man was arrested after a smoke bomb was set off.