Crime

Man, 34, arrested after feces thrown during anti-mandate protest in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Thousands attend anti-mandate solidarity protest in Toronto' Trucker protests: Thousands attend anti-mandate solidarity protest in Toronto
WATCH: Trucker protests — Thousands attend anti-mandate solidarity protest in Toronto

Police say a man has been arrested after feces was thrown at another person during the anti-mandate protest in Toronto on Saturday.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said a 34-year-old man was arrested during the demonstration on Saturday in the Bedford Road and Bloor Street West area.

22-year-old man arrested during trucker protest in Toronto, police say

Police say he has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The news of the arrest comes a day after hundreds of protesters gathered in the city’s downtown core on Saturday in solidarity with demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.
On Saturday, the force said a 22-year-old man was arrested after a smoke bomb was set off.

