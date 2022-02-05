22-year-old man arrested during trucker protest in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested amid Toronto demonstrations in solidarity with the ongoing trucker “convoy” protests in Ottawa, police say.

In a tweet at around 2:15 p.m., on Saturday, Toronto police said a man was arrested on the north side of Queen’s Park.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the city’s downtown core on Saturday as part of ongoing demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

Officers said the 22-year-old man was arrested for assault with a weapon, for administering a smoke bomb and for public mischief.

“The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas,” the tweet read.