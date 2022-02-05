Menu

Crime

22-year-old man arrested during trucker protest in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Demonstrators arrive at Queen’s Park in opposition of COVID-19 mandates' Trucker protests: Demonstrators arrive at Queen’s Park in opposition of COVID-19 mandates
WATCH: Demonstrators arrive at Queen's Park in Toronto in opposition to COVID-19 mandates

A man has been arrested amid Toronto demonstrations in solidarity with the ongoing trucker “convoy” protests in Ottawa, police say.

In a tweet at around 2:15 p.m., on Saturday, Toronto police said a man was arrested on the north side of Queen’s Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the city’s downtown core on Saturday as part of ongoing demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

Trending Stories

Read more: Crowds gather in Toronto for trucker ‘convoy’ protests

Officers said the 22-year-old man was arrested for assault with a weapon, for administering a smoke bomb and for public mischief.

“The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas,” the tweet read.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Crowd gathers in Parliament Hill for second weekend of protests' Trucker protests: Crowd gathers in Parliament Hill for second weekend of protests
