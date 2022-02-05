Toronto police ‘prepared’ as trucker ‘convoy’ protests planned to take place in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are “prepared” for demonstrations scheduled to take place in the city on Saturday.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the force said there would an “increased police presence.”

“We continue to maintain road closures in the downtown core,” the tweet reads.

Officers said “ensuring Hospital Row stays clear remains our priority.”

Similarly, in a statement Saturday, Peel Regional Police said the force is “aware of a planned demonstration that is set to occur in the City of Toronto, with a starting point for the participants within our Region.”

The force said “while we respect an individuals rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to freedom of expression and to peacefully assemble, our priority as a police service is to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.”

Police said the demonstrations “may interrupt the normal flow of traffic.”

“However, we will endeavor to minimize any impacts to the public,” the statement reads.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) warned that demonstrations may make trips “take longer than expected.”

The demonstration is planned one week after protestors from across the country converged on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory, said police are making preparations, along with assistance from the City, “because we all want to do everything we can to avoid the situation that we’re seeing in Ottawa.”

“If anyone is planning to come here for a protest that is not peaceful and that is not respectful, I would urge you on behalf of all Toronto residents and businesses to please stay home,” Tory said.

The mayor said he has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Premier Doug Ford.

“In our conversations, all three offered their help and the help of their governments to the City of Toronto if required throughout this protest,” Tory said.

The protests, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, has since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Now, a week after arriving, some protesters remain on Parliament Hill.

Ottawa police have said “several” investigations are underway into the protests, including the desecration of the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue.

On Thursday, officers said at least 30 tickets had been handed out in connection with the demonstrations.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Friday, Ford said the Toronto and Ottawa police services have his “unequivocal support as they work to keep the public safe.”

“Harassment or acts of hatred or intolerance of any kind will not be tolerated,” he said. “I reiterated to both Mayor Tory and Mayor Watson that the province stands ready to provide any additional resources they might require.”

Ford said the occupation in Ottawa is “only hurting families and businesses that are trying to continue on with their lives.”

“It’s time for it to come to an end,” the statement said.

More to come…

-With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca

