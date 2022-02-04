Toronto police close roads around hospital row for planned ‘convoy’ protest at Queen’s Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service says it is closing roads around hospitals and will announce more operational plans in anticipation of a planned convoy protest at Queen’s Park this weekend.

“Demonstrations will be taking place in the city this weekend,” Toronto Police said in a tweet Friday morning.

“To protect Hospital Row, from 11:30 a.m. [Friday] University Avenue between College Street and Queen Street will be closed. College Street — from University Avenue to Yonge Street — will also be closed.”

There are several hospitals located just south of Queen’s Park. Police said hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access.

“These closures could remain in place all weekend,” the police tweeted.

“We will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed. We will continue to update the public. Please avoid demo areas, where possible, as it is likely to cause delays.”

Story continues below advertisement

Demonstrations will be taking place in the city this weekend. To protect Hospital Row, from 11:30 a.m. University Ave between College St and Queen St will be closed. College St – from University Ave to Yonge St – will also be closed.

1/3 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2022

The move comes as a poster circulating online titled “Convoy for Freedom Toronto” lists several meet-up locations, most at GTA malls, to head to Queen’s Park for noon on Saturday.

A cross-country convoy of truckers and supporters descended on Ottawa last weekend demanding vaccine mandates, among other restrictions, be dropped. Protesters have remained in the capital for a week.

On Thursday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said “we must do everything we can to avoid the type of situation currently faced by Ottawa residents and businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tory said he supports the right for all Canadians to peacefully and respectfully protest as several kinds of protests have taken place in Toronto throughout the pandemic.

“I want to be absolutely clear that I support Toronto police taking necessary action to prepare for this protest with a focus on doing everything they can to protect the safety of Toronto residents and businesses and to minimize any disruptions to Toronto residents and businesses as much as possible,” Tory said.

“This weekend marks the first weekend that many businesses are able to be open, including restaurants and indoor dining,” Tory continued. “The notion that any protest would keep these businesses — hit hard by the pandemic — from being open or drive customers away is unacceptable.”

In a memo obtained by Global News, University Health Network sent an email to staff advising them it could take longer to get into work over the weekend due to the protest and to plan for delays and consider using public transit.

Toronto Police are set to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Police Chief James Ramer will be joined by the mayor and Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue to provide an additional update on operations plans for the weekend.

Hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access

2/3 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

These closures could remain in place all weekend. We will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed. We will continue to update the public. Please avoid demo areas, where possible, as it is likely to cause delays.

3/3 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2022

Toronto Police Update on Operational Plan for Weekend Protests, Friday, February 4, 2022, 2:30 p.m., Chief Ramer to be joined by Mayor Tory and Staff Superintendent Pogue https://t.co/5NF5FXOqQY — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 4, 2022

Advertisement