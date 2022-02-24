Menu

Crime

Arrest made in 4-month long Regina homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 4:17 pm
Regina police say Hope Reign Cyr from the Punnichy district is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Peri Redwood. View image in full screen
Regina police say Hope Reign Cyr from the Punnichy district is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Peri Redwood. File / Global News

An arrest has been made in a four-month-long homicide investigation in Regina.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street on Oct. 13, 2021, for a report of a dead person.

Read more: Regina police launch death investigation after locating woman’s body

An investigation was launched into the death of Peri A.N. Redwood, 24, and Regina police later declared her death a homicide.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23 a 23-year-old woman was arrested in the ongoing investigation.

Hope Reign Cyr from the Punnichy district is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

She was scheduled to make her first appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide' Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide
Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide – Jan 2, 2022
