Arrest made in 4-month long Regina homicide investigation

An arrest has been made in a four-month-long homicide investigation in Regina.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street on Oct. 13, 2021, for a report of a dead person.

An investigation was launched into the death of Peri A.N. Redwood, 24, and Regina police later declared her death a homicide.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23 a 23-year-old woman was arrested in the ongoing investigation.

Hope Reign Cyr from the Punnichy district is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

She was scheduled to make her first appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday morning.

