Regina police launch death investigation after locating woman’s body

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation after officers located a woman’s body in a Regina home.

The body was discovered early Wednesday morning when officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Garnet Street around 3 a.m. for an “assist citizen” call.

An RPS news release stated work is underway to determine the identity of the person. Once identity is confirmed, police will notify the next of kin.

Police asked anyone with information that could help police to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:27 Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences