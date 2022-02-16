Menu

Canada

Regina police launch death investigation after locating woman’s body

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 4:20 pm
A Regina police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Regina police vehicle. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation after officers located a woman’s body in a Regina home.

The body was discovered early Wednesday morning when officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Garnet Street around 3 a.m.  for an “assist citizen” call.

Read more: Regina’s first homicide victim of 2022 identified, son charged

An RPS news release stated work is underway to determine the identity of the person. Once identity is confirmed, police will notify the next of kin.

Police asked anyone with information that could help police to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

