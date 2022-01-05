Menu

Canada

Regina police open death investigation after woman found dead in home

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 12:17 pm
Police were called to the home on the 1600 block around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a dead woman. View image in full screen
Police were called to the home on the 1600 block around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a dead woman. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a home on Toronto Street.

Read more: Regina woman facing charges after domestic dispute, spitting on officer

Police were called to the home on the 1600 block around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Early information indicated there was a dead woman in the home.

Officers found the woman, who was confirmed dead.

Police secured the scene and requested a coroner as well as additional police resources.

Read more: 37-year-old Regina man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 24-year-old

There are no other details, including the woman’s name or age, available at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

