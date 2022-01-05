Regina police open death investigation after woman found dead in home

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a home on Toronto Street.

Police were called to the home on the 1600 block around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Early information indicated there was a dead woman in the home.

Officers found the woman, who was confirmed dead.

Police secured the scene and requested a coroner as well as additional police resources.

There are no other details, including the woman’s name or age, available at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).