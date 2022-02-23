Menu

Entertainment

Folk Music Ontario bringing 2022 conference to London

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted February 23, 2022 12:24 pm
Folk Music Ontario bringing 2022 conference to London - image View image in full screen
Marjoribanks via Getty Images

Folk Music Ontario’s 2022 conference will be held this fall in London, officials with the organization and the city announced on Wednesday.

The annual conference, the first to be held in person since 2019, will take place Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, and will come nearly a year after London was designated a UNESCO City of Music. A venue has not been announced.

The conference is the country’s “largest provincial networking event devoted to the folk, roots, and traditional music community,” according to Folk Music Ontario, the not-for-profit organization behind it.

“After two years of gathering our community online, we are overjoyed that Folk Music Ontario will be presenting an in-person conference this year in London, ON, Canada’s first UNESCO City of Music,” Folk Music Ontario’s interim executive director, Rosalyn Dennett, said in a statement.

In a statement, London Mayor Ed Holder said news of the conference shows last year’s UNESCO designation “continues to deliver.”

“Organizations like Folk Music Ontario play an integral role in the professional development of Ontario and London’s music sector,” Holder said.

“Music will play an important role in London’s social and economic resiliency.”

Previously, Folk Music Ontario had planned to host its 2020 conference at London’s DoubleTree by Hilton that September, but the plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

More information can be found on the Folk Music Ontario website. Dates for registration and award applications will be announced in the near future.

