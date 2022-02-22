Guelph man charged with 2nd-degree murder, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of another man on Monday evening.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of York Road and Watson Parkway North.

A 59-year-old who police described as being in “medical distress” was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The man arrested has been charged with second-degree murder but has not been identified by police.

The service did say that the accused and victim knew each other and there is no concern for public safety. The man charged with murder remains in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

This is Guelph’s first homicide investigation of 2022.

