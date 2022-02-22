Menu

Crime

Police search for 17-year-old in connection with weekend homicide in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 9:32 am
A picture of police tape. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a teen they are seeking to arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred in Cambridge on Saturday.

They say officers are looking to arrest 17-year-old Jorge Flores to charge him with first-degree murder.

Read more: Police seeking 4 men in connection with latest pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Police describe Flores as five feet eight inches tall with a thin build, dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. He was last spotted with a red satchel around his neck while wearing a grey tracksuit with black trim zippers and strings and black shoes.

Police say he was last seen near Cedar Street in Cambridge and could be driving a black Mazda SUV.

They say Flores may be armed and are warning the public not to approach him but rather to call 911.

Police say they are releasing the teen’s name and image in the “interest of community safety.”

On Saturday at around 10:25 p.m., police were called to a Cambridge home near Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue after gunfire was reported.

Read more: Man pulls knife on homeowner during ‘porch theft’ in Cambridge, police say

Police found a 46-year-old man from Cambridge suffering from injuries after being shot. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They say it was likely an isolated incident with the victim knowing his killer.

It was the first homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.

