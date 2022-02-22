Police search for 17-year-old in connection with weekend homicide in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a teen they are seeking to arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred in Cambridge on Saturday.

They say officers are looking to arrest 17-year-old Jorge Flores to charge him with first-degree murder.

Police describe Flores as five feet eight inches tall with a thin build, dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. He was last spotted with a red satchel around his neck while wearing a grey tracksuit with black trim zippers and strings and black shoes.

Police say he was last seen near Cedar Street in Cambridge and could be driving a black Mazda SUV.

They say Flores may be armed and are warning the public not to approach him but rather to call 911.

UPDATE:

Police say they are releasing the teen’s name and image in the “interest of community safety.”

On Saturday at around 10:25 p.m., police were called to a Cambridge home near Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue after gunfire was reported.

Police found a 46-year-old man from Cambridge suffering from injuries after being shot. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They say it was likely an isolated incident with the victim knowing his killer.

It was the first homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.