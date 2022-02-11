Menu

Comments

Crime

Man pulls knife on homeowner during ‘porch theft’ in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 12:55 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to speak with in connection to the incident. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to speak with in connection to the incident. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man pulled a knife when confronted by a homeowner during a “porch theft” in Cambridge on Wednesday.

They say officers were called to a home in Preston near Concession Road and Langs Drive at around 5 p.m.

Police say the homeowner confronted a man and a woman who had taken a package from his porch when the male suspect pulled a knife.

The pair then fled the scene with the woman pulling a red wagon behind them.

The homeowner was not injured during the confrontation.

As the officers investigated, neighbours began to report that their packages had gone missing as well.

Police did manage to recover some of the packages and the wagon the thieves were using in the playground of William G. Davis Public School.

They have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to speak to regarding the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

