Police seeking 4 men in connection with latest pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating yet another robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a pharmacy at Weber Street East and Montgomery Road Wednesday at around 5:50 p.m. for a reported robbery.

They say three men entered the pharmacy and demanded merchandise from employees.

Police say the suspects then fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla which was being driven by a fourth man.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Late last month, police issued a warning after officers responded to two dozen robbery calls over the first 25 days of January, with seven of those involving pharmacies including three in the span of three hours.

A police spokesperson told Global News that it is too early in the investigation to know whether the latest robbery is connected to others.

They say officers from the robbery unit are working with other services to see if there is any connection there as well.

“Our Robbery Unit is liaising with the other police services to determine if there is a connection to robberies in other jurisdictions,” Const. Bradley Hickey said.