Crime

Police seeking 4 men in connection with latest pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 2:53 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating yet another robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a pharmacy at Weber Street East and Montgomery Road Wednesday at around 5:50 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Read more: Waterloo police issue warning after 24 businesses robbed over first 25 days of 2022

They say three men entered the pharmacy and demanded merchandise from employees.

Police say the suspects then fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla which was being driven by a fourth man.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Late last month, police issued a warning after officers responded to two dozen robbery calls over the first 25 days of January, with seven of those involving pharmacies including three in the span of three hours.

A police spokesperson told Global News that it is too early in the investigation to know whether the latest robbery is connected to others.

Read more: String of pharmacy robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo remain under investigation: police

They say officers from the robbery unit are working with other services to see if there is any connection there as well.

“Our Robbery Unit is liaising with the other police services to determine if there is a connection to robberies in other jurisdictions,” Const. Bradley Hickey said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police arrest 4 and charge 2 following dozens of pharmacy robberies' Calgary police arrest 4 and charge 2 following dozens of pharmacy robberies
