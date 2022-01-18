String of pharmacy robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo remain under investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say three pharmacies in Kitchener and Waterloo were robbed over a two-hour span last weekend.
Police say the first robbery took place at a pharmacy near the intersection of Union Street East and Dover Street in Waterloo on Friday at around 5:35 p.m.
They say two men entered the store, then one threatened an employee with a weapon.
The pair made off with prescription medication.
About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a second pharmacy at Belmont Avenue West and Gage Avenue in Kitchener for another reported robbery.
Again, police say two men entered the business, flashed a knife at staff, then made off with prescription medication.
At around 7:25 p.m., a pharmacy in the area of Activa Avenue and Max Becker Drive in Kitchener reported a robbery.
The suspects used the same M.O. this time, police say: two men entered the shop, flashed a knife at staff, then made off with prescription medication.
Police released photos of a light-coloured vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of at least one of the robberies.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
