Crime

String of pharmacy robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo remain under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:15 am
Kitchener Waterloo Pharmacy robbery suspect car View image in full screen
Police released photos of a light coloured vehicle which was seen leaving at least one of the robberies. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say three pharmacies in Kitchener and Waterloo were robbed over a two-hour span last weekend.

Police say the first robbery took place at a pharmacy near the intersection of Union Street East and Dover Street in Waterloo on Friday at around 5:35 p.m.

They say two men entered the store, then one threatened an employee with a weapon.

The pair made off with prescription medication.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a second pharmacy at Belmont Avenue West and Gage Avenue in Kitchener for another reported robbery.

Again, police say two men entered the business, flashed a knife at staff, then made off with prescription medication.

At around 7:25 p.m., a pharmacy in the area of Activa Avenue and Max Becker Drive in Kitchener reported a robbery.

The suspects used the same M.O. this time, police say: two men entered the shop, flashed a knife at staff, then made off with prescription medication.

Police released photos of a light-coloured vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of at least one of the robberies.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

