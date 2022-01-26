Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police issue warning after 24 businesses robbed over first 25 days of 2022

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 12:33 pm
Police say officers are monitoring pharmacies and speaking to local business owners to make certain they are up to date with the latest information and safety measures. View image in full screen
Police say officers are monitoring pharmacies and speaking to local business owners to make certain they are up to date with the latest information and safety measures. File//Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to area businesses as they say there have been two dozen robbery calls so far in January, twice as many as a year ago.

They say among that count are seven involving pharmacies, including three over three hours at one point. The thieves are said to be targeting prescription medication, which is being resold in the area.

Read more: String of pharmacy robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo remain under investigation, police say

Police say officers are monitoring pharmacies and speaking to local business owners to make certain they are up to date with the latest information and safety measures.

Trending Stories

They are asking pharmacies staff to report suspicious activity, and if possible, to have more than one employee on duty at all times.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police cruiser collides with pickup truck in Kitchener

They are also stressing the importance of having well-maintained surveillance equipment.

Police say they have “deployed significant resources to solve these robberies, and investigators continue to work diligently to determine if organized crime is a contributing factor.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge robberies tagKitchener robberies tagWaterloo robberies tagCambridge Pharmacy robberies tagKitchener pharmacy robberies tagWaterloo pharmacy robberies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers