Waterloo police cruiser collides with pickup truck in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after one of their cruisers was involved in a collision in Kitchener late Saturday night.

Police say the fully-marked cruiser collided with a white Dodge truck at the intersection of Victoria and Lancaster streets at around 10 p.m.

The intersection was closed for around five hours as officers investigated the crash.

Police say both vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision while a passenger in the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

