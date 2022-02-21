Durham Police treating death connected to body found in north Pickering as ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say the body of a woman was found in north Pickering and investigators are treating the death as “suspicious.”

Police said on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. officers located the body in a densely wooded area near Concession Road 9 and Sideline 28.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

“The death is being treated as suspicious,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Forensics have been called in and a post-mortem examination of the woman will be conducted to confirm her identity and cause of deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crime homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520. ext. 5247.

