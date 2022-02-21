Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Durham Police treating death connected to body found in north Pickering as ‘suspicious’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 9:31 am
File photo. Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo. Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

Durham Regional Police say the body of a woman was found in north Pickering and investigators are treating the death as “suspicious.”

Police said on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. officers located the body in a densely wooded area near Concession Road 9 and Sideline 28.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

Trending Stories

“The death is being treated as suspicious,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Read more: Police identify human remains of Oshawa woman 14 years after she went missing

Forensics have been called in and a post-mortem examination of the woman will be conducted to confirm her identity and cause of deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crime homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520. ext. 5247.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pickering tagSuspicious Death tagDurham Regional Police tagBody Found tagconcession road 9 tagPickering Body Found tagSideline 28 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers