Police identify human remains of Oshawa woman 14 years after she went missing

Durham Regional Police say they have identified human remains belonging to a young woman who disappeared over a decade ago, and, almost a year after the man convicted in her death was sentenced to prison.

Police said on Wednesday the remains are of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick, who went missing in March 2008 in Oshawa.

In early November 2021, police received a tip that human remains were buried underground in a large greenspace area in northern Oshawa.

“I can confirm today that the remains found last November are those of Kandis Fitzpatrick,” Det. Sgt. Doris Carriere told reporters.

In May 2021, an Oshawa resident, Adam Strong was convicted of Fitzpatrick’s death and also for the death 18-year-old Rori Hache — another young woman Strong had killed after she disappeared in August 2017.

The 48-year-old offender is serving a concurrent sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of Hache and 18 years in prison for the manslaughter of Fitzpatrick.

View image in full screen Rori Hache, 18, (left) and Kandis Fitzpatrick, 18, (right), pictured in side-by-side undated photographs. Handout

Fitzpatrick’s body was never found for years until police made the announcement of her discovery linked to this historical case on Wednesday.

“On Nov. 4 we conducted an operation which led us to a small clearing by the tree line behind Secreto Drive in Oshawa,” Carriere said, adding the human remains were first located four days later on Nov. 8.

“Our goal in this recovery was to be able to provide some closure to Kandis’ family and all that were affected by his crime,” Carriere said.

Strong was arrested at his downtown apartment in Oshawa in 2017, and linked at the time with the disappearance of the other teenager, Rori Hache.

His arrest came late in 2017 after plumbers working on the house where Strong lived found a flesh-like substance in the pipes.

Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario about a month after she vanished.

However, for Fitzpatrick, investigators were only able to connect Strong with her murder after her DNA was recovered during an exhaustive forensic search of Strong’s basement apartment, including on a hunting knife.

But without hard evidence at the time, such as Fitzpatrick’s body, he was only sentenced to manslaughter for her death.

Strong will not be eligible for parole until Dec. 29, 2042, 25 years after he was arrested at his downtown Oshawa apartment.

During the sentencing hearing in 2021, Justice Joseph Di Luca called Strong “a dangerous predator” who not only destroyed two vulnerable lives, but destroyed those closest to them.

“You may never be capable of feeling the damage you have caused. You will never be seen in public again. In time you will be forgotten perhaps not by the families of the victims … you will neither be famous or infamous,” Di Luca told Strong as he sat in the prisoner’s box breathing heavily behind a mask.

The judge said Strong has shown no remorse and is unlikely to be rehabilitated.