Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 28 2020 5:51pm
02:37

Trial for Adam Strong, charged with murdering 2 Oshawa teens, begins

As Catherine McDonald reports, Rori Hache’s murder investigation led police to find Kandis Fitzpatrick’s DNA.

