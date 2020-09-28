Menu

Crime

Trial for accused double murderer Adam Strong set to begin in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 6:11 am
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 9, 2018): Durham Regional Police charged 46-year-old Adam Strong with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday in the deaths of 18-year-old Rori Hache and 18-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick. Strong appeared over video link in an Oshawa court room where his case was put over. Catherine McDonald has the latest.

OSHAWA, Ont. — A murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing two Ontario teenagers.

Adam Strong faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick, and his trial in Oshawa, Ont., will proceed in front of a judge alone.

Durham regional police arrested Strong in December 2017 — months after Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario.

The pregnant teen vanished in August of that year.

In July 2018, police alleged they had found Fitzpatrick’s DNA in Strong’s basement.

The 18-year-old was last seen in 2008.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
