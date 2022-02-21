Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday in North York.

Police said officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the Keele Street and Flamborough Drive area at around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday.

A man was found outside an establishment with a gunshot wound, police said.

Despite life-saving measures the man died at the scene, police added.

In an update Sunday night, police identified the victim as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, a Toronto resident.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

