Crime

Police investigating fatal shooting in North York

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 9:23 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York.

In a tweet Saturday, Toronto police said officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the Keele Street and Flamborough Drive area at around 1:17 a.m.

Read more: Police identify man shot and killed in Toronto’s north end

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection after a dispute.

According to police, officers located a man with gunshot wounds and “very serious injuries.”

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

