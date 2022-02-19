Police investigating fatal shooting in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York.

In a tweet Saturday, Toronto police said officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the Keele Street and Flamborough Drive area at around 1:17 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection after a dispute.

SHOOTING:

Keele St & Flamborough Dr

* 1:17 am *

– Near the intersection

– Reports of a dispute

– Reports of multiple gunshots fired

– Officers located a man with gunshot wounds

– Injuries very serious

– Pronounced deceased o/s

– Homicide has taken over investigation#GO324234

^dh pic.twitter.com/9s7ih2R1qG — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 19, 2022

According to police, officers located a man with gunshot wounds and “very serious injuries.”

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

