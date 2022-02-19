Police investigating fatal shooting in North York

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York.
In a tweet Saturday, Toronto police said officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the Keele Street and Flamborough Drive area at around 1:17 a.m.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection after a dispute.
According to police, officers located a man with gunshot wounds and “very serious injuries.”
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
