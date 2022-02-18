Menu

Crime

Police identify man shot and killed in Toronto’s north end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 3:00 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Police have identified a 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in Toronto’s north end on Thursday.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Chelmsford and Connaught avenues, near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West, at 3:17 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot inside of a residence, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end, police say

He has been identified as Toronto resident Bryson Kyle Murle. His death marks Toronto’s 13th homicide of 2022.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Toronto resident Spiros Tsakopoulos, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

