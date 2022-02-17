Menu

Crime

1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 5:20 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Toronto police say a male victim is dead after a shooting in the city’s north end Thursday afternoon.

Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at 3:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who had been shot.

Crews attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

Police said one person is in custody and the homicide unit has been notified.

