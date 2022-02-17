1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a male victim is dead after a shooting in the city’s north end Thursday afternoon.

Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at 3:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who had been shot.

Crews attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said one person is in custody and the homicide unit has been notified.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Bathurst St + Steeles Ave West

– Police have one person in custody

– Homicide has been notified

– A duty Inspector is attending the scene#GO314804

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 17, 2022

