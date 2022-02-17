4 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 17-year-old in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say four people are facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Markham in early February.

Police said it was on Feb. 1 at around 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Purple Finch Road near Ninth Line and Highway 407.

A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Another person was transported to a local trauma centre, York Region Paramedics told Global News.

On Thursday, police said four male suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Isaiah Goodman, 20, Jermain Andrews, 21, Joshua Farmer, 21, and a 17-year-old male are all facing second-degree murder.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act the 17-year-old cannot be named.