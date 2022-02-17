Menu

Crime

4 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 17-year-old in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 12:50 pm
One man is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say. View image in full screen
One man is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say. Global News

York Regional Police say four people are facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Markham in early February.

Police said it was on Feb. 1 at around 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Purple Finch Road near Ninth Line and Highway 407.

A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 person dead, another taken to hospital after shooting in Markham: police

Another person was transported to a local trauma centre, York Region Paramedics told Global News.

On Thursday, police said four male suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Isaiah Goodman, 20, Jermain Andrews, 21, Joshua Farmer, 21, and a 17-year-old male are all facing second-degree murder.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act the 17-year-old cannot be named.

