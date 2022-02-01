1 person dead, another taken to hospital after shooting in Markham: police

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say.
York Regional Police said officers received reports of a shooting in the Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive area, near Highway 407.
According to police, one man who suffered a gunshot wound is dead.
Another person has been transported to a local trauma centre, York Region Paramedics told Global News.
Police said two male suspects are now in custody.
