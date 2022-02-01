Menu

Crime

1 person dead, another taken to hospital after shooting in Markham: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 8:51 pm
One man is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say. View image in full screen
One man is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say. Global News

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say.

York Regional Police said officers received reports of a shooting in the Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive area, near Highway 407.

Read more: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto: police

According to police, one man who suffered a gunshot wound is dead.

Another person has been transported to a local trauma centre, York Region Paramedics told Global News.

Police said two male suspects are now in custody.

