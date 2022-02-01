1 person dead, another taken to hospital after shooting in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Markham, police say.

York Regional Police said officers received reports of a shooting in the Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive area, near Highway 407.

According to police, one man who suffered a gunshot wound is dead.

Another person has been transported to a local trauma centre, York Region Paramedics told Global News.

Police said two male suspects are now in custody.

2:20 Police investigating at least a dozen break-ins in Markham, Richmond Hill Police investigating at least a dozen break-ins in Markham, Richmond Hill – Jan 13, 2022