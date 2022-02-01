Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 5:47 pm
One man has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto. View image in full screen
One man has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a stabbing at 4:50 p.m. in a building in the Beaty Avenue and Queen Street West area.

Police said officers located a victim.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s suffering from serious injuries was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said officers are now searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

