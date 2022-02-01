Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto: police

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said officers received reports of a stabbing at 4:50 p.m. in a building in the Beaty Avenue and Queen Street West area.
Police said officers located a victim.
Trending Stories
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s suffering from serious injuries was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said officers are now searching the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Large quantity of guns used in Toronto crimes come from U.S.: Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments