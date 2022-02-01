Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a stabbing at 4:50 p.m. in a building in the Beaty Avenue and Queen Street West area.

STABBING:

Beaty Av + Queen St W

* 4:50 pm *

– In building

– Reports of man stabbed

– Officers have located the victim

– Suffering serious injuries

– Emergency run to hospital

– Officers in the area searching

– Anyone with info 416 808-1400#GO212257

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2022

Police said officers located a victim.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s suffering from serious injuries was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said officers are now searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

